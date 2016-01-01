Dr. Tsomos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Effie Tsomos, MD
Overview
Dr. Effie Tsomos, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Merrick, NY.
Dr. Tsomos works at
Locations
Elite Laser and Medical Cosmetics2209 Merrick Rd Ste 100, Merrick, NY 11566 Directions (516) 546-5000
Long Island Medical Oncology & Hematology Assoc. P.c.1 S CENTRAL AVE, Valley Stream, NY 11580 Directions (516) 546-5000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Effie Tsomos, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsomos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsomos.
