Dr. Effie Singas, MD
Dr. Effie Singas, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
LIJMC - Div of Pulmonary Medicine410 Lakeville Rd Ste 107, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 465-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Singas couldn't be any nicer. Took time to thoroughly review my chart, do an examination and prescribe meds. I am thoroughly satisfied with and have great confidence in her.
About Dr. Effie Singas, MD
- Pulmonology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Greek
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singas has seen patients for Mycobacterial Lung Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singas speaks Greek.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Singas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singas.
