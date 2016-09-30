Overview

Dr. Effie Singas, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Singas works at LIJMC - Div of Pulmonary Medicine in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Mycobacterial Lung Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.