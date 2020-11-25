See All Pediatricians in Suwanee, GA
Pediatrics
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Effie Dolores, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Suwanee, GA. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston.

Dr. Dolores works at Saint Joseph Pediatrics in Suwanee, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St Joseph's Pediatrics LLC
    4485 Tench Rd Ste 630, Suwanee, GA 30024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 904-5252

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Abdominal Pain
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Preventive Care Chevron Icon
Primary and Preventive Care for Children and Adolescents Chevron Icon
Sick Child Care Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Well Child Examination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 25, 2020
    I have had her as my pediatrician for a long time. I am 19 now and it still great to have her as my peditrician.
    Matthew McCrary — Nov 25, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Effie Dolores, MD
    About Dr. Effie Dolores, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396736815
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Effie Dolores, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dolores is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dolores has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dolores has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dolores works at Saint Joseph Pediatrics in Suwanee, GA. View the full address on Dr. Dolores’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dolores. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dolores.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dolores, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dolores appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

