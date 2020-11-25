Overview

Dr. Effie Dolores, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Suwanee, GA. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston.



Dr. Dolores works at Saint Joseph Pediatrics in Suwanee, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.