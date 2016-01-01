See All Oncologists in Forest Hills, NY
Dr. Efat Azizi, MD

Medical Oncology
16 years of experience
Dr. Efat Azizi, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Azizi works at Advantage Care Physicians in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advantagecare Physicians
    9610 METROPOLITAN AVE, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 459-0400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Hypercalcemia
HIV Screening
Anemia
Hypercalcemia
HIV Screening

Anemia
Hypercalcemia
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Efat Azizi, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1255580783
    Medical Education
    • SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Azizi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Azizi works at Advantage Care Physicians in Forest Hills, NY. View the full address on Dr. Azizi’s profile.

    Dr. Azizi has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Azizi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Azizi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azizi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azizi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azizi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

