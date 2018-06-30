See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Mesa, AZ
Dr. Eericca Bickley, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eericca Bickley, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center and Banner Gateway Medical Center.

Dr. Bickley works at Russell A. Beck, MD, PC in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Russell A Beck MD
    4824 E Baseline Rd Ste 129, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 644-1001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Baywood Medical Center
  • Banner Gateway Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Anemia of Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dyspareunia Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gestational Hypertension Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameriben
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Arizona Medical Network
    • Arizona PHCS
    • Assurant Health
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Banner Health
    • Bashas Benefit Trust
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • City of Mesa Health Plan
    • CNA
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
    • Maricopa Health Plan
    • Maricopa Managed Care
    • Marsh Affinity Group Services
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Mercy Care
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Self Pay
    • Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University Physicians
    • Unum
    • Zenith Administrators Inc

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 30, 2018
    Having Dr. Eericca Bickley as my OBGYN was the best experience ever. She really shows care for her patients. I love the fact that it was always her to see me on my visits. She checked on me before delivering my son and the day I was being discharged from the hospital. She is amazing and I highly recommend her. All the staff in the office are super nice as well and it's simply just a comforting environment.
    Rebecca M in AZ — Jun 30, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Eericca Bickley, DO
    About Dr. Eericca Bickley, DO

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023250529
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Geisinger Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eericca Bickley, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bickley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bickley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bickley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bickley works at Russell A. Beck, MD, PC in Mesa, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Bickley’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bickley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bickley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bickley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bickley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

