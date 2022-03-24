Dr. Edwina Skinner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skinner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edwina Skinner, MD
Overview
Dr. Edwina Skinner, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Camarillo, CA. They completed their residency with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
Dr. Skinner works at
Locations
Camarillo5051 Verdugo Way Ste 100, Camarillo, CA 93012 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Skinner?
The first time I saw dr. Skinner I was a little scared given some of the reviews. She seemed a bit rush and to the point, however, she was very thorough and did address all of my issues. The second time I saw Dr. Skinner it was through a telehealth appointment and she was less rushed and seemed to really hear my concerns. I also have emailed Dr. Skinner questions and she has responded very quickly. I recently had a third appointment with Dr. Skinner and again received very thorough service and care and concern. I must say that I have been very impressed to find this level of care with an HMO Doctor. I am giving Dr. Skinner five stars because she deserves it. She may not be the most loving person, but she does care about her patients and she will make sure that she goes through every possible scenario as to why you are there and treatment options.
About Dr. Edwina Skinner, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1063633170
Education & Certifications
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
Hospital Affiliations
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skinner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Skinner using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Skinner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skinner works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Skinner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skinner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skinner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skinner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.