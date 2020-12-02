Overview

Dr. Edwin Youngstrom, DO is an Urology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine, Downers Grove, Illinois and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.



Dr. Youngstrom works at Practice in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Bladder Infection and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

