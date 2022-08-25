Dr. Yee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edwin Yee, MD
Dr. Edwin Yee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Edwin J.h. Yee M.d.2228 Liliha St Ste 104, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 536-3825
- The Queens Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Explain conditions well. Knowledgeable about prescription medication and treatments for when referral is needed example diabetic diet, cardiovascular diet, reviewing labs result with recommendations on how to prevent/ control disease process. I recommend this doctor. Convenient location, friendly staff.
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1851409270
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
- Internal Medicine
