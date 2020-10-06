Dr. Edwin Wolf, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edwin Wolf, DPM
Dr. Edwin Wolf, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE.
Manhattan Neurosurgery PC1 W 85th St Apt 1C, New York, NY 10024 Directions (212) 874-0564
Amazing surgeon, amazing Dr. who really cares about his patients.
- Podiatry
- English, German
- HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE
Dr. Wolf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolf accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolf has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wolf speaks German.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.