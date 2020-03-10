Dr. Edwin Wilkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edwin Wilkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edwin Wilkins, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Dr. Wilkins works at
Locations
University Michigan Plastic Sgy24 Frank Lloyd Wright Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48105 Directions (734) 998-6022Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pm
Michigan Medicine1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 936-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very skilled surgeon. I went to him because he specializes in breast reconstruction. I was skeptical at first from other reviews saying that he criticized people on their weight. I gained a bunch of weight from breast implant illness, and was in a lot of pain. Prior to my visit with him, I knew my implant was ruptured after reconstruction. The initial plastic surgeon who put it in refused to take it out, kept delaying testing, saying the testing "can say anything" when they showed probable rupture, and even stopped returning my phone calls. Dr. Wilkins agreed to do an explant with capsulectomy. He did not make any comments about my weight, and for that I was grateful. 9 days after the surgery I had sepsis, and taken to a local hospital. The plastic surgeon there was going to operate on me without getting my heart rate down. Dr. Wilkins insisted I be transferred to his hospital and get my HR down before operation. He probably saved my life.
About Dr. Edwin Wilkins, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1760580484
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilkins has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.