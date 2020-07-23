Overview

Dr. Edwin Teehan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and St. Mary’s General Hospital.



Dr. Teehan works at North Jersey Rehabilitation in Wayne, NJ with other offices in Clifton, NJ and Hewitt, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Burn Injuries along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.