Dr. Edwin Stone II, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Edwin Stone II, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital.
Dr. Stone II works at
Bruce E West MD PC27177 Lahser Rd Ste 100, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 440-2250
- DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1548373301
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Stone II accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stone II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stone II has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stone II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stone II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stone II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.