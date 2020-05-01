Dr. Edwin Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edwin Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Edwin Smith, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
-
1
SurgOne, P.C.7750 S Broadway Ste 230, Littleton, CO 80122 Directions (303) 798-1233
Hospital Affiliations
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
Compassionate / knowledgeable / world renowned / available and very down-to-earth earth surgeon. ...I actually worked at healthgrades!! Edwin is the best you can find. The only thing with medicine nowadays -- double-check your coverage/billing before getting things done and record discussions. Edwin is also at the mercy of insurance/hospitals.
About Dr. Edwin Smith, MD
- General Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316035371
Education & Certifications
- Exempla Saint Joseph Hospital
- Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Stanford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Smith speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.