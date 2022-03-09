See All Allergists & Immunologists in Hillsborough, NJ
Dr. Edwin Schulhafer, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Edwin Schulhafer, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Hillsborough, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Long Island College Hospital

Dr. Schulhafer works at Allergy Asthma & Sinus Center in Hillsborough, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Animal Allergies and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy Asthma & Sinus Center
    712 Courtyard Dr, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 (908) 526-0200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Pollen Allergy
Animal Allergies
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pollen Allergy
Animal Allergies
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pollen Allergy
Animal Allergies
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anaphylaxis
Asthma
Chronic Sinusitis
Food Poisoning
Hives
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Wheezing
Food Allergy
Acute Sinusitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergy Shots
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings
Allergy Skin Testing
Allergy Testing
Allergy Treatment
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy
Angioedema
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Blood Allergy Testing
Bronchitis
Bronchoprovocation Test
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Food
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Drug Allergy Testing
Dry Eyes
Esophagitis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Itchy Skin
Lactose Intolerance
Migraine
Obesity
Overweight
Patch Testing
Radioallergosorbent Test
Reflux Esophagitis
Skin Testing and Screening
Toxic Effect of Venom
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy
Anosmia
Arthritis
Bronchospasm
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Cluster Headache
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Drug or Food Challenge
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Dyslipidemia
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents
Enteritis
Eosinophilia
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Fever
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroparesis
Headache
Heart Disease
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogammaglobulinemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunodeficiency Syndromes
Influenza (Flu)
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Laryngitis
Latex Allergy
Lipid Disorders
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Penicillin Allergy
Pharyngitis
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Postnasal Drip
Raynaud's Disease
Ringworm
Rosacea
Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Secondary Hypertension
Sleep Apnea
Tension Headache
Tinnitus
Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Mar 09, 2022
    I went to Dr. Schulhafer with severe allergies and asthma. He was terrific at diagnosing and treating both. In addition, Dr. Schulhafer and his staff are very attentive and informative. As a result, I am currently allergy-free, and my asthma is well controlled.
    Floyd Murray — Mar 09, 2022
    About Dr. Edwin Schulhafer, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205886785
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Long Island College Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Overlook Hospital
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
