Dr. Edwin Sasin, MD
Overview
Dr. Edwin Sasin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine.
Locations
4U Med Clinic1524 Kingwood Dr, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 247-7289Monday8:30am - 8:00pmTuesday8:30am - 8:00pmWednesday8:30am - 8:00pmThursday8:30am - 8:00pmFriday8:30am - 8:00pmSaturday10:00am - 6:00pmSunday10:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr Sasin for the first time today. I am a recent Medicare patient. He stayed with me and discussed my medical problems without ever making me feel rushed. He reminds me of the old school doctors of yesterday as my grandfather was. He is very hands on and easy to talk to. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Edwin Sasin, MD
- Family Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Hospital
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sasin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sasin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sasin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sasin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sasin.
