Dr. Edwin Ryan Jr, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (8)
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Edwin Ryan Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.

Dr. Ryan Jr works at VitreoRetinal Surgery, PA in Saint Paul, MN with other offices in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Central Serous Chorioretinopathy and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    VitreoRetinal Surgery, PA
    1099 Helmo Ave N Ste 150, Saint Paul, MN 55128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 361-8100
    Vitreo Retinal Surgery Pllc
    3601 W 76th St Ste 300, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 929-1131

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbott Northwestern Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Harada's Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 21, 2019
    Sue Majewski in Duluth, MN — Feb 21, 2019
    About Dr. Edwin Ryan Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093703167
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Barnes - Jewish Hospital
    Residency
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital|University Of Minnesota
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ryan Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ryan Jr has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Central Serous Chorioretinopathy and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ryan Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ryan Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ryan Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ryan Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ryan Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

