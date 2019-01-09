Dr. Edwin Roman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edwin Roman, DPM
Dr. Edwin Roman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Elizabeth, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Trinitas Regional Medical Center.
Jce Foot and Ankle Specialties LLC230 W Jersey St Ste 101, Elizabeth, NJ 07202 Directions (908) 352-1400
- Trinitas Regional Medical Center
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
If you value your life, don't trust this irresponsible doctor, his license should be revoked.
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407871700
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
