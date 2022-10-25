Overview

Dr. Edwin Rogusky, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in State College, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Mount Nittany Medical Center, Penn Highlands Elk and Penn Highlands Huntingdon.



Dr. Rogusky works at University Orthopedics Center in State College, PA with other offices in Reedsville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Shoulder Arthroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.