Dr. Edwin Rhim, MD

Dermatology
2.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Edwin Rhim, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Dr. Rhim works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA with other offices in Lynnwood, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 223-6600
    Virginia Mason Lynnwood Medical Center
    19116 33rd Ave W, Lynnwood, WA 98036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 223-6781

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Virginia Mason Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 27, 2019
    Excellent rapport and knowledgeable
    — Aug 27, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Edwin Rhim, MD
    About Dr. Edwin Rhim, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275646424
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Washington Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Washington School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edwin Rhim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rhim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rhim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rhim has seen patients for Rash, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rhim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhim. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

