Overview

Dr. Edwin Ramirez, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Autonoma De Guadalajara and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ramirez works at Edwin Ramirez, MD in Oxnard, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis, Adenomyosis and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.