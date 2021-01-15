See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Oxnard, CA
Dr. Edwin Ramirez, MD

Obstetrics
4 (22)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Edwin Ramirez, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Autonoma De Guadalajara and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Ramirez works at Edwin Ramirez, MD in Oxnard, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis, Adenomyosis and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Obstetrics Specialists
Locations

    Edwin Ramirez, MD
    1801 Solar Dr Ste 251, Oxnard, CA 93030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 278-0190

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Antelope Valley Hospital
  • St. John's Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 15, 2021
    Highly recommend Dr. Ramirez and staff.
    — Jan 15, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Edwin Ramirez, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558683920
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • New York Medical College
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Autonoma De Guadalajara
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edwin Ramirez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramirez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ramirez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ramirez works at Edwin Ramirez, MD in Oxnard, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ramirez’s profile.

    Dr. Ramirez has seen patients for Endometriosis, Adenomyosis and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramirez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramirez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramirez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

