Dr. Nieves-Hernandez accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edwin Nieves-Hernandez, MD
Overview
Dr. Edwin Nieves-Hernandez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL.
Dr. Nieves-Hernandez works at
Locations
IMA Medical Group8803 Futures Dr Ste 9, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 240-2361
IMA Medical Center of Poinciana3372 W Southport Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34746 Directions (407) 933-7900
IMA Medical Center of Semoran1277 N Semoran Blvd Ste 112, Orlando, FL 32807 Directions (407) 845-8060
Poinciana Internal Medicine PA339 Cypress Pkwy Ste 250, Kissimmee, FL 34759 Directions (407) 910-1595Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Edwin Nieves-Hernandez, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nieves-Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nieves-Hernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nieves-Hernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.