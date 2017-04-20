Dr. Edwin Moreano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moreano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edwin Moreano, MD
Overview
Dr. Edwin Moreano, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from SCH OF MED AT STONY BROOK UNIV MED CTR and is affiliated with NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Dr. Moreano works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Moreano Plsatic Surgery3755 91st St, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Directions (718) 478-2852
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moreano?
he is a good doctor. I had a liposuction with fat transfer to my butt and I very happy with results. My body looks great. He did a good job. I would definitely recommend him to everybody
About Dr. Edwin Moreano, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568415172
Education & Certifications
- McCollough Pls
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- SCH OF MED AT STONY BROOK UNIV MED CTR
- Sophie Davis School of Biomedical Education
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moreano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moreano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moreano works at
Dr. Moreano speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Moreano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moreano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moreano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moreano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.