Overview

Dr. Edwin Martinez Mejias, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clermont, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Caribe School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth East Orlando, Adventhealth Orlando and AdventHealth Winter Park.



Dr. Martinez Mejias works at Florida Cardiology - Clermont in Clermont, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Angina and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.