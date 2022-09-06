See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Wellington, FL
Dr. Edwin Maldonado, MD

Pain Medicine
3 (24)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Edwin Maldonado, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine.

Dr. Maldonado works at Florida Ortho Care in Wellington, FL with other offices in Palm Beach Gardens, FL, Delray Beach, FL and Margate, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Orthocare Network LLC
    1049 S State Road 7, Wellington, FL 33414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 815-8032
  2. 2
    Palm Beach Gardens Medical Marijuana Doctor
    3345 Burns Rd Ste 202, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 578-4582
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 11:30am
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 11:30am
    Thursday
    8:30am - 11:30am
  3. 3
    Delray Beach Medical Marijuana Doctor
    190 Congress Park Dr Ste 160, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 578-4582
  4. 4
    Wellington Medical Marijuana Doctor
    1397 Medical Park Blvd Ste 460, Wellington, FL 33414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 578-4582
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    Margate Medical Marijuana Doctor
    2964 N State Road 7 Ste 300, Margate, FL 33063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 578-4582
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Sep 06, 2022
    Very professional. You will be seen on your appointment time.his team of Pa's, Rn's and intake nurses will be with see you the k moment you walk , or roll, in. And then you will be seen promptly when the are finished with you
    Darren Todd — Sep 06, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Edwin Maldonado, MD
    About Dr. Edwin Maldonado, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1184648362
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ponce School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edwin Maldonado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maldonado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maldonado has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maldonado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maldonado has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maldonado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Maldonado. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maldonado.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maldonado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maldonado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

