Dr. Edwin Maldonado, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edwin Maldonado, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine.
Dr. Maldonado works at
Locations
1
Florida Orthocare Network LLC1049 S State Road 7, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 815-8032
2
Palm Beach Gardens Medical Marijuana Doctor3345 Burns Rd Ste 202, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 578-4582Tuesday8:30am - 11:30amWednesday8:30am - 11:30amThursday8:30am - 11:30am
3
Delray Beach Medical Marijuana Doctor190 Congress Park Dr Ste 160, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Directions (561) 578-4582
4
Wellington Medical Marijuana Doctor1397 Medical Park Blvd Ste 460, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 578-4582Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
5
Margate Medical Marijuana Doctor2964 N State Road 7 Ste 300, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (561) 578-4582Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional. You will be seen on your appointment time.his team of Pa's, Rn's and intake nurses will be with see you the k moment you walk , or roll, in. And then you will be seen promptly when the are finished with you
About Dr. Edwin Maldonado, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184648362
Education & Certifications
- Ponce School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maldonado has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maldonado accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maldonado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maldonado works at
Dr. Maldonado has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maldonado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maldonado speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Maldonado. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maldonado.
