Overview

Dr. Edwin Locke, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Midland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Locke works at Midland Women's Clinic in Midland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.