Dr. Edwin Liu, MD

Pediatric Neurology
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Edwin Liu, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UCLA Sch Med/UCLA Med Ctr and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Liu works at Pediatric Neurologists of Palm Beach in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with other offices in Port St Lucie, FL and Loxahatchee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, Tremor and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Pediatric Neurologists of Palm Beach
    11310 Legacy Ave, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 795-5004
    Children's Gastroenterology of South Florida
    549 NW Lake Whitney Pl Ste 105, Port St Lucie, FL 34986 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 795-5004
    Pediatric Neurologists of Palm Beach
    12959 Palms West Dr Bldg 10, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 795-5004

Hospital Affiliations
  • HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
  • HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Headache
Tremor
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Tremor
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    • Pediatric Neurology
    • English
    • Baylor Med Center|Miami Children's Hospital
    • UCLA Sch Med/UCLA Med Ctr
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
