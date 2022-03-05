Overview

Dr. Edwin Levine, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bitterroot Health - Daly Hospital, Clark Fork Valley Hospital, Community Medical Center and Saint Patrick Hospital.



Dr. Levine works at GI Health Specialists in Trumbull, CT with other offices in Missoula, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.