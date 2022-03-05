Dr. Edwin Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edwin Levine, MD
Overview
Dr. Edwin Levine, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bitterroot Health - Daly Hospital, Clark Fork Valley Hospital, Community Medical Center and Saint Patrick Hospital.
Dr. Levine works at
Locations
Northeast Medical Group Inc888 White Plains Rd Ste 110, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 459-4451
Montana Gastroenterology Pllc1930 W Broadway St Ste A, Missoula, MT 59808 Directions (406) 541-6844
Providence St. Patrick Hospital500 W Broadway St, Missoula, MT 59802 Directions (406) 721-5600
Community Medical Center Inc.2827 Fort Missoula Rd, Missoula, MT 59804 Directions (406) 541-6844
Hospital Affiliations
- Bitterroot Health - Daly Hospital
- Clark Fork Valley Hospital
- Community Medical Center
- Saint Patrick Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Levine was kind, professional and gave excellent care for my colonoscopy.
About Dr. Edwin Levine, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levine has seen patients for Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Levine speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
