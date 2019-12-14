Dr. Edwin Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edwin Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edwin Lee, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Reston, VA. They graduated from University Of California School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
-
1
Reston Ear Nose & Throat1860 Town Center Dr Ste 335, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 977-4870
-
2
Reston Ear Nose & Throat3580 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 208, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 977-4868
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
I went with pain in my ear and dr Lee diagnosed it as polyp and suggested future course of action.
About Dr. Edwin Lee, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1992817605
Education & Certifications
- University of California Medical Center
- University of California Medical Center
- University Of California School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.