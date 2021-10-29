Overview

Dr. Edwin Lee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Oxford University Med.School and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Edwin Lee in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.