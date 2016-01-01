Overview

Dr. Edwin Kornoelje, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.



Dr. Kornoelje works at Metro Health @ Cedar Springs in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.