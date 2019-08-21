Overview

Dr. Edwin Kennedy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center, Merit Health River Oaks and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kennedy works at Capital Ortho in Flowood, MS with other offices in Madison, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Knee Replacement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.