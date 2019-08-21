Dr. Edwin Kennedy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kennedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edwin Kennedy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edwin Kennedy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center, Merit Health River Oaks and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kennedy works at
Locations
Capital Ortho104 BURNEY DR, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 987-8200Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pm
Capital Ortho106 Highland Way, Madison, MS 39110 Directions (601) 987-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- King's Daughters Medical Center
- Merit Health River Oaks
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
A wonderful doctor - takes time, explains options, practical. Had full and partial knee replacements. Pleased with results.
About Dr. Edwin Kennedy, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1457449589
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Greenville Hospital System
- Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
Dr. Kennedy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kennedy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kennedy has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Knee Replacement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kennedy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kennedy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennedy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kennedy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kennedy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.