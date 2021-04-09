Dr. Edwin Keel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edwin Keel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Edwin Keel, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Oxford, AL. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.
Dr Keel & Associates Healthcare, 1612 Hamric Dr E Ste 100, Oxford, AL 36203
Keel and Associates, 1612 US Highway 78 W Ste 100, Oxford, AL 36203
Hospital Affiliations
Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Humana
MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Patient review: Always friendly and you can ask questions. Has treated me for over 20 years.
About Dr. Edwin Keel, MD
Specialty: Emergency Medicine
- English
NPI: 1720067739
Residency: Healthsouth Metro West Hospital
Medical School: Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine
- Emergency Medicine
Average wait time: 31 – 45 minutes
Dr. Keel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Keel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Keel works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Keel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.