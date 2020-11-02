Dr. Kasha Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edwin Kasha Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Edwin Kasha Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville and Deaconess Hospital.
Dr. Kasha Jr works at
Locations
Dermplus999 S Kenmore Dr Ste A, Evansville, IN 47714 Directions (812) 477-9495
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
- Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly. Explains and answer questions.
About Dr. Edwin Kasha Jr, MD
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1932108503
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Dermatology
