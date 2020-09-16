Dr. Edwin Jackson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edwin Jackson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edwin Jackson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine.
Dr. Jackson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tampa Medical Tower2727 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste 640, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 872-7582
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jackson?
Dr. Jackson was totally professional, with a kind personality and a great listener. Even when you interrupt, cause you have so much to say. He was a very positive and patient Doctor! Recommend her for sure!
About Dr. Edwin Jackson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1740294883
Education & Certifications
- University Of S Fl College Of Med
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jackson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jackson works at
Dr. Jackson has seen patients for Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jackson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.