Dr. Ishoo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edwin Ishoo, MD
Overview
Dr. Edwin Ishoo, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1260 CAMBRIDGE ST, Cambridge, MA 02139 Directions (617) 714-4143
- Cigna
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Edwin Ishoo, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1760497226
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ishoo accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ishoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ishoo speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Ishoo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ishoo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ishoo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ishoo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.