Dr. Hayes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edwin Hayes, MD
Overview
Dr. Edwin Hayes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hayes works at
Locations
-
1
Health First, Melbourne, FL1350 Hickory St, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 434-7000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Limited To Official Government Duties On601 E University Blvd, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 434-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hayes?
Last year I went to the hospital and was told I’d need to be induced due to my baby’s heart rate dropping. My OB was currently out of town and Dr. Hayes was the on call doctor. He made me feel comfortable and don’t treat me as if I was “another paycheck”. Before this encounter males doctors made me uncomfortable, now I don’t judge a book by its cover.
About Dr. Edwin Hayes, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1710977988
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hayes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hayes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hayes works at
Dr. Hayes has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, C-Section and Amniocentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hayes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hayes speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hayes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hayes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.