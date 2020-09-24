Overview

Dr. Edwin Hayes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hayes works at Health First, Melbourne, FL in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, C-Section and Amniocentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.