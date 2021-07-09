Dr. Hassid has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edwin Hassid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edwin Hassid, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Dr. Hassid works at
Locations
-
1
Jay Gershow M.d. Inc2300 Sutter St Ste 203, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 928-7550
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hassid?
Dr Hassid is a great doctor and always available via phone in case of emergencies. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Edwin Hassid, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 50 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1033140702
Education & Certifications
- Ucsf Medical Center At Mount Zion
- Ucsf Medical Center At Mount Zion
- Ucsf Medical Center At Mount Zion
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hassid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hassid works at
Dr. Hassid speaks Arabic and French.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hassid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hassid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hassid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hassid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.