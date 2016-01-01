Dr. Guzman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edwin Guzman, MD
Dr. Edwin Guzman, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Maternal Fetal Medicine - St. Joseph's500 W Thomas Rd Ste 700, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions
About Dr. Edwin Guzman, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1154387637
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
