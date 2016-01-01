Dr. Gumapas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edwin Gumapas, MD
Overview
Dr. Edwin Gumapas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Dr. Gumapas works at
Locations
-
1
Carefinity2815 Forbs Ave Ste 107, Hoffman Estates, IL 60192 Directions (815) 356-0475
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gumapas?
About Dr. Edwin Gumapas, MD
- Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1033101092
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gumapas accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gumapas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gumapas works at
Dr. Gumapas has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gumapas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gumapas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gumapas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gumapas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gumapas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.