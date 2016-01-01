Overview

Dr. Edwin Grogan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY.



They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Intestinal Obstruction, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

