General Surgery
Dr. Edwin Grogan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY.

They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Intestinal Obstruction, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

    1532 Lone Oak Rd Ste 230, Paducah, KY 42003 (270) 442-9463

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Intestinal Obstruction
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    General Surgery
    52 years of experience
    English
    1750378022
    Medical Education
    VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    Dr. Edwin Grogan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Grogan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Grogan has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Intestinal Obstruction, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic, and more.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Grogan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grogan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grogan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

