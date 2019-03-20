See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Greensboro, NC
Dr. Edwin Green, MD

Internal Medicine
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Edwin Green, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Green works at GREEN EDWIN J MD in Greensboro, NC.

Locations

    Green Edwin J MD
    1317 N Elm St Ste 2, Greensboro, NC 27401 (336) 373-1676

  • The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital

Gout
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Venous Insufficiency
Gout
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Venous Insufficiency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Mar 20, 2019
    I have been a patient of Dr Green for over 25 years and can not imagine being under the care of any other doctor.
    About Dr. Edwin Green, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 48 years of experience
    • English
    • 1235199183
    • UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
    • Internal Medicine
    Dr. Green has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

