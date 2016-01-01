Dr. Edwin Flanagan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flanagan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edwin Flanagan, DO
Overview
Dr. Edwin Flanagan, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Locations
Martin Medical Group1651 SE Tiffany Ave, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Directions
Gastroenterology - Tradition Healthpark Two10080 SW Innovation Way Ste 201, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34987 Directions (772) 398-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Edwin Flanagan, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
