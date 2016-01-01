Overview

Dr. Edwin Flanagan, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.



Dr. Flanagan works at Martin Medical Group in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Dysphagia, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.