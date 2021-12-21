Dr. Espinosa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edwin Espinosa, MD
Overview
Dr. Edwin Espinosa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bartlett, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Locations
Duly Health and Care - Family Medicine1124 W Stearns Rd, Bartlett, IL 60103 Directions (630) 213-7788
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Espinosa has been my Primary Provider for many years now. He always answers my questions and is sincere and professional in his diagnosis. I would recommend him for his quality care and great bedside manner.
About Dr. Edwin Espinosa, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205801354
Education & Certifications
- U Ill At Chicago
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Espinosa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Espinosa speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Espinosa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Espinosa.
