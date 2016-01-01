Overview

Dr. Edwin Edillon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Covina, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.



Dr. Edillon works at ROWLAND HEIGHTS MEDICAL CLINIC in West Covina, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.