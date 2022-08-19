Dr. Martinez De Andino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edwin Martinez De Andino, MD
Overview
Dr. Edwin Martinez De Andino, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
Dr. Martinez De Andino works at
Locations
UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology410 University Pkwy Ste 1400, Aiken, SC 29801 Directions (803) 649-0563
Hospital Affiliations
- Aiken Regional Medical Centers
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Martinez and his entire team are outstanding - without question the best I've seen and the knowledge Dr Martinez has in Rheumatology is unbelievable (not an easy field) - just back from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN and Dr Martinez has shown me his expertise is above and beyond the best in the country!! His staff and everyone with him are very professional in their care, assisting with appointments & helping me in the process of navigating my difficult situation - they really care!!
About Dr. Edwin Martinez De Andino, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1841261526
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
