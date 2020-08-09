Overview

Dr. Edwin Davison Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.



They frequently treat conditions like Pinguecula along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.