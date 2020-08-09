See All Ophthalmologists in Saratoga Springs, NY
Ophthalmology
5 (16)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Edwin Davison Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.

They frequently treat conditions like Pinguecula along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    615 Maple Ave Ste 3, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 584-5821

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 09, 2020
    Dr. Davison is very caring about you and your eyes health. He explains everything in detail. The staff is very polite and friendly. I would highly recommend Dr. Davison to anybody needing eye care. Thank you Dr. Davison and staff.
    G. Benton Jr. — Aug 09, 2020
    About Dr. Edwin Davison Jr, MD

