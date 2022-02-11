Overview

Dr. Edwin Cunningham, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South and Phelps Health.



Dr. Cunningham works at Champaign Dental Group in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.