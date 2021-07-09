See All Pediatric Rehabilitation Doctors in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Edwin Cruz-Zeno, MD

Pediatrics Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Edwin Cruz-Zeno, MD is a Pediatrics Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

Dr. Cruz-Zeno works at Memorial Division of Pediatric Physical Medicine And Rehabilitation in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Pediatric Physical Medicine And Rehabilitation
    4651 Sheridan St Ste 150, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-5465

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baclofen Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Pediatric Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Rehabilitation Therapy - Inpatient Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
    • Dimension Health
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Freedom Health
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Edwin Cruz-Zeno, MD

    • Pediatrics Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1508845678
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Oakland Chldns Hosp
    Residency
    • Long Is Jewish Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Long Is Jewish Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Rehabilitation
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edwin Cruz-Zeno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cruz-Zeno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cruz-Zeno has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cruz-Zeno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cruz-Zeno works at Memorial Division of Pediatric Physical Medicine And Rehabilitation in Hollywood, FL. View the full address on Dr. Cruz-Zeno’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cruz-Zeno. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cruz-Zeno.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cruz-Zeno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cruz-Zeno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

