Dr. Edwin Cruz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edwin Cruz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. Cruz works at
Locations
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 733-5779Friday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cruz?
He saved my life...along with Dr. Cobb!!! Best team around!!!
About Dr. Edwin Cruz, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
Education & Certifications
- UC San Deigo
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
- Iowa Methodist Medical Center
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cruz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cruz works at
Dr. Cruz has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cruz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cruz speaks Tagalog.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Cruz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cruz.
