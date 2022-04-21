See All Neurologists in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Edwin Cruz, MD

Neurology
Dr. Edwin Cruz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.

Dr. Cruz works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3000 Q St, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 733-5779
Experience & Treatment Frequency

Seizure Disorders
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Epilepsy
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Ratings & Reviews
Apr 21, 2022
He saved my life...along with Dr. Cobb!!! Best team around!!!
Shannon Z. — Apr 21, 2022
About Dr. Edwin Cruz, MD

Education & Certifications

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Edwin Cruz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cruz is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

Dr. Cruz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Cruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

Dr. Cruz works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Cruz's profile.

Dr. Cruz has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cruz on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

22 patients have reviewed Dr. Cruz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cruz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cruz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cruz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

