Dr. Edwin Cole, MD
Overview
Dr. Edwin Cole, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Enid, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Locations
St. Mary's General Surgery, ENT and Facial Plastic Surgery330 S 5th St Ste 401, Enid, OK 73701 Directions (580) 249-3898Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Enid Office620 S Madison St Ste 108, Enid, OK 73701 Directions (580) 234-2289
J Gregory Cox MD Inc4140 W Memorial Rd Ste 408, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 696-0030
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cole is very personable and knowledgeable. He genuinely cares about his patients as well as their family members and makes certain to explain his plan, answer all questions, and put everyone at ease. We are so thankful that he was our Mom’s doctor. We could not have asked for anything better!
About Dr. Edwin Cole, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
Dr. Cole accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cole has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.